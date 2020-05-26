Delhi govt eager to resume Metro services soon, says transport minister

Metro workers sit inside a metro train after it was sanitized, ahead of the resumption of metro services, in Noida. Photo: PTI

Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, said state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday.

"There is no confirmation yet on the resumption of rail services. But whenever such a direction comes, Rail Corporation will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations to resume operations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, " the state Transport Minister told ANI.

"We would require a minimum of 2-day advance notice for restarting the metro services," he added.

During the lockdown, trains are being tested to ascertain whether the systems are working properly or not, added the Minister.

Talking about the current situation of the migrant workers, the Minister said, "About 1,200-1,500 DTC buses are involved in transporting migrant labourers to the railway station".

