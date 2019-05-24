Grateful, overwhelmed by mandate: Karti Chidambaram

on Friday won the seat by a margin of 3,32,244 seat.

Speaking to ANI, the lawmaker said: "I am deeply grateful, overwhelmed and humbled by the mandate given to me as a of the constituency."

also thanked for giving him the opportunity to represent the constituency."I would also like to thank DMK's under whose leadership the alliance won 37 out of 38 seats in I'm grateful to my other alliance partners, too," he added.

had contested against H Raja of the and Sarvanan K of

He had also contested in 2014 election but was defeated by PR Senthilnathan of the (AIADMK) by a margin of 2,29,385.

The polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgender.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)