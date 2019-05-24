LS results 2019: Rajnath Singh wins Lucknow Lok Sabha seat

won Lucknow seat by over 3 lakh votes against SP-BSP alliance candidate and Shatrughan Sinha's wife

Singh polled a total of 6,27,881 votes while his nearest rival Sinha got 2,82,858 votes.

Singh on Thursday lauded and for the performance in the elections.

The BJP won 271 seats, while is leading on 32 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of (ECI).

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)