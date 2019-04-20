Amid security concerns, IAF transfers Wing Commander Abhinandan from Srinagar

New (India), Apr 20 (ANI) Amid concerns over his security, has posted out ace fighter from to another important air base in the western sector along the border.

"The posting order of the has been issued and he would soon be moving out of the air base to his new place of posting," government sources told ANI.

The new posting (name of the airbase being withheld due to security reasons) is also a fighter base and if the is cleared for flying, he would be able to continue his flying duties, the sources said.

Abhinandan has the unique distinction of being the only in the world to have shot down an combat aircraft from his vintage Bison aircraft on February 27 during aerial conflict with

There were concerns over his security in due to the presence of Pakistan-backed terrorist groups including a large number of Pakistani jihadis in the valley.

has been very upset over the shooting down of its Block 52 fitted with AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles with superior strike ranges than the R-73 missile on the which was used by Wg Cdr Abhinandan during the aerial fight.

Despite its best attempts to cover up the shooting down of its F-16, the released radar images and other proofs that showed that the American-built plane was indeed taken out by the Indian

Earlier this week, Abhinandan underwent medical tests at a Delhi-based facility for becoming eligible to fly the again.

Abhinandan has flown different types of fighter aircraft in the including the mighty

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)