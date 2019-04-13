RJD leader threatens to contest against party candidate in Madhubani

and (RJD) on Saturday threatened to contest against party candidate from Madhubani constituency in case he is not given a ticket.

A former Member of Parliament, Fatmi told media personnel, "I was working with RJD for the last 30 years but they broke my trust." Fatmi threatened that he will file nomination against the party on April 18 if he is overlooked.

He, however, stated that he will not file his nomination if he is made to stand against the and in the constituency.

On April 12, Shakeel had told ANI that he might contest from Madhubani parliamentary constituency in the upcoming elections.

Fatmi's son is presently the RJD MLA from Madhubani constituency.

On March 27, Fatmi had expressed disappointment over speculation that he may not be getting the ticket to contest the polls from the seat.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 from Dharbanga.

The last day of filing nomination from the seat is April 18. The elections in Madhubani constituency will take place in the fifth phase on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.

