Gujarat: Four sanitation workers die of suffocation in Vadodara

At least seven people, including four workers, died while cleaning a hotel's tank at a village here on Friday.

The workers are believed to have suffocated due to poisonous gases to death.

The incident happened at a hotel in Fartikui, a village which is 30 km from city.

No arrest has been made so far pertaining to the matter.

More details in this regard are awaited.

