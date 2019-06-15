Gujarat: Four sanitation workers die of suffocation in Vadodara

At least seven people, including four sanitation workers, died while cleaning a hotel's septic tank at a village here on Friday.
The workers are believed to have suffocated due to poisonous gases to death.
The incident happened at a hotel in Fartikui, a village which is 30 km from Vadodara city.
No arrest has been made so far pertaining to the matter.
More details in this regard are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
