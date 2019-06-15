JUST IN
Cyclone Vayu to hit Kutch as deep depression: IMD chief

ANI  |  General News 

Cyclone Vayu is moving towards westwards and is "likely to hit Kutch as a deep depression," said IMD director Jayant Sarkar on Saturday.

"Due to the Cyclone Vayu Kutch along with nearby areas such as Saurashtra will receive heavy downpour for a couple of hours. Though the wind speed in these regions will not be very strong," he added.

The IMD director also assured that the Cyclone will not cause any substantial damage in the areas where it will come.

The Cyclone is expected to move towards North Gujarat in a weakening state on June 18. Light to moderate rains will continue in the areas such as Junagadh and Porbandar.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the state authorities are on high alert. Army teams have been kept on stand-by.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 14:31 IST

