Kerala CM meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi

Chief Minister Vijayan on Saturday met for Road Transport and Highways here to discuss the progress of ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the state.

The meeting comes after Vijayan met here ahead of the fifth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog slated to be held later in the day.

V Muraleedharan, of State for External Affairs and for Parliamentary Affairs, also attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)