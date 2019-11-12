Gurugram: 25-yr-old taekwondo player shot dead by coach

-
A 25-year-old taekwondo player was allegedly shot dead by her coach here on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sarita. She was allegedly shot dead by coach Sombir for rejecting his marriage proposal in Gurugram's Bilaspur area on Tuesday morning.
Talking about the incident, ACP Crime Preet Pal said, "Deceased had, earlier, filed a complaint against the accused. We are investigating the matter." The ACP added that the two had known each other for a long time.
The victim's brother alleged that the accused had been harassing the player since long.
The accused is yet to be nabbed. Investigations are underway.
