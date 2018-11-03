Gwyneth Paltrow reveals wedding pictures

Gwyneth Paltrow has finally revealed the stunning pictures and details from her wedding to Brad Falchuk.
The 46-year-old, who married the TV producer this September in an intimate ceremony, took to Instagram to share a picture of the D-Day. However, Paltrow posted on her lifestyle website, Goop, a whopping 47 photos from her wedding weekend.
"Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives. #thefaltrows," she shared on Instagram.
While posting the pictures of her Hamptons wedding, the wellness and lifestyle brand wrote, "September 29 was a bright fall day in New York - sunny and cool with a crispness in the air. In other words, the gods complied on GP's wedding day."
According to Goop, the event included a rehearsal dinner on September 28, "where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights." The wedding day included "a dance party for the ages and a dress party that defies adjectives."
Apart from including pictures from the rehearsal dinner and the wedding, the gallery also shared heartwarming images of the 'Iron Man' star's two kids - who she shares with 'Coldplay' frontman Chris Martin - and Falchuk's two children.
In January, Paltrow and Falchuk broke the news of their engagement in the debut edition of the magazine version of Paltrow's website. The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor met Falchuk on the set of 'Glee', shortly after her 'conscious uncoupling' from Martin in 2014.
