Hamilton ODI: Kiwis thump India by 8 wickets

New Zealand thrashed India by eight wickets in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series here at the Seddon Park on Thursday.
Defending a small total of 92 runs, India scalped just two New Zealand wickets as the hosts reached the target with around 35 overs still left in the match.
The visitors seemed to be in hurry to finish the match as they adopted an aggressive style of play. Their opener Martin Guptill smashed Indian pacer Bhuvneshawar Kumar two fours and one six in the first overs.
Guptill, however, lost his wicket when Kumar trapped him into his swinging delivery at the score of 14.
Despite the wicket, New Zealand continued with their attacking shots. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson stitched a 25-run partnership with Henry Nicholls to head towards a convincing victory.
He departed back at the score of 11 and this time again it was Bhuvneshawar Kumar who came up with the wicket. Following Williamson's dismissal, Ross Taylor and Nicholls built a 54-runs partnership to guide their team home.
Earlier, Trent Boult-led New Zealand pace attack had crumbled the Indian batting order with their impressive bowling. Boult was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his five-wicket haul in the match.
India will play their last match of the ODI series on February 3 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.
