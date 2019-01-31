McGregor, Khabib face suspension for post-fight brawl

Fighters and were handed over suspension by the Athletic Commission for indulging in a brawl after their (UFC) match which was held in Las Vegas, last year.

While McGregor faced a six-month suspension and fined $50,000, Khabib was slapped with a nine-month ban and a fine of $500,000.

After the suspension, McGregor took to and stated that he is looking forward to competing soon after facing the suspension.

"I am thankful for the athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident. It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent's blood relative. It's just how it played out. I look forward to competing again soon. Thank you all," he wrote.

McGregor was handed a thumping defeat by Russian fighter in their championship match.

As the match ended, Khabib climbed the octagon (fighting ring) and attacked Conor's team, three months after McGregor hurled a dolly on a UFC bus injuring three fighters. Despite Khabib being the intended target, he was left unhurt.

With security forces intervening to stop the brawl, Khabib was escorted out of the fighting arena without his title belt and was reportedly arrested on account of his behaviour.

The bout was McGregor's first big fight post his match with five-division champion in back on August 26, 2017.

Nurmagomedov is the current division champion, while McGregor is a two-division ( and featherweight) MMA champion.

