New Zealand opt to bat against India in first ODI

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first One-day International of the five-match series here Wednesday.
Both wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - figured in the India playing XI, apart from all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Dinesh Karthik has been dropped at the expense of Ambati Rayudu, while Kedar Jadhav retained his place.
Mitchell Santner and Doug Bracewell returned for New Zealand.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
