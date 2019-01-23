New Zealand opt to bat against India in first ODI

won the toss and opted to bat against in the first One-day International of the five-match series here Wednesday.

Both wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - figured in the playing XI, apart from all-rounder has been dropped at the expense of Ambati Rayudu, while retained his place.

and returned for

Teams:



India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, (captain), Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)