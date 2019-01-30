SC asks COA to file reply, after Sreesanth claims innocence

The on Wednesday asked the Committee of (COA) to furnish a reply in connection with additional documents filed by banned Indian cricketer, S claiming innocence in the case.

Salman Khurshid, appearing for Sreesanth, told the that there was no evidence against him that he had taken money from any bookie for spot fixing.

"There is no evidence against him to establish that he (Sreesanth) is involved in spot fixing case. He is innocent," Khurshid told the two bench headed by Justice and also comprising Justice

Krishnamohan Menon, on record (AOR) and lawyer, told the Apex Court, "the contentious over was bowled well and sincerely by Runs were scored of the said over not because of bad balls but because the batsmen and were very good players. No balls or wides were bowled but only good balls by him."

Senior Parag Tripathi, appearing for BCCI, had said that there was incriminating evidence against due to which the apex body imposed a ban against him.

Sreesanth has challenged in the the decision of a division bench of the restoring the ban imposed on him by the BCCI.

After the hearing is over, Sreesanth told ANI that he is hopeful that the will give a verdict likely in his favour.

"I am hopeful that the SC will take a right decision in my favour," he said.

