Isro wishes Happy Children's Day to those 'who inspire us to be curious'

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday extended their wishes to the children across the nation and said 'For those who inspire us to always be curious--Happy Children's Day.'
Taking to Twitter ISRO shared a beautiful picture of a child wearing a space helmet made of cardboard. "For those who inspire us to always be curious--Happy Children's Day," the image read.
"Here is wishing all children everywhere a very happy Children's Day. May your curiosity never die and your dreams never fade -- it is what inspires us to reach for the farthest frontiers of space," ISRO tweeted.
India celebrates Children's Day on November 14 each year, to mark the birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
