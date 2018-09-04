Haqqani network founder dead

The founder of the network, Jalaluddin Haqqani, is dead, announced.

Haqqani, who had fought with Soviet troops, was reportedly ill for a long period of time. He was a member of Quetta Shura, a terrorist organisation comprising Afghan leaders, who are believed to be based in Balochistan, according to US

Mujahid further said that was an instrumental figure in keeping the together after the death of former Afghan Taliban

was closely tied to al Qaeda leaders and had played a key role in supporting the terror group in both and

Haqqani is the father of Taliban deputy

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)