Protests in Kotli after man electrocuted to death

Protests have erupted in town of occupied (PoK) after a 35-year-old man, Janbaaz died of electrocution.

The locals alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of local administration, who failed to repair the electric poll carrying high tension electrical wires.

died after the electrical poll fell on him at a new refugee camp in Gulpur.

Demanding an inquiry into the incident, the residents and members of have blocked the main Kotli- road and staged a protest with his body.

members of Shakeel are in deep shock as they have lost the bread earner.

Such incidents are common in occupied where the infrastructure is in shambles and the administration is careless.

