Protests in Kotli after man electrocuted to death

Protests have erupted in Kotli town of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a 35-year-old man, Shakeel Janbaaz died of electrocution.
The locals alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of local administration, who failed to repair the electric poll carrying high tension electrical wires.
Shakeel died after the electrical poll fell on him at a new refugee camp in Gulpur.
Demanding an inquiry into the incident, the residents and family members of Shakeel have blocked the main Kotli-Rawalpindi road and staged a protest with his body.
Family members of Shakeel are in deep shock as they have lost the bread earner.
Such incidents are common in Pakistan occupied Kashmir where the infrastructure is in shambles and the administration is careless.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU