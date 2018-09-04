Trump blasts Sessions for indictment of Republicans

on Monday rebuked over the Justice Department's investigations into two Republican Congressmen.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff......"

"....The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lyin' The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting - UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick!" Trump said in another tweet.

The Justice Department is currently investigating GOP (Republican) Congressmen Duncan of and of New York, reported.

Hunter, along with his wife Margaret, was formally charged over allegations of illegally converting around $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses and filing fake records last month. Collins was in August charged over allegations of insider trading, with the alleged insider trading being traced back to June 2017 by prosecutors, after Trump assumed office.

Sessions responded to Trump's remarks through a statement, saying, "While I am Attorney General, the actions of the will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

Trump's comments have also garnered criticism from Republican from Nebraska, who said that the US "is not some banana republic," reported.

"The is not some banana republic with a two-tiered system of justice - one for the majority party and one for the minority party. These two men have been charged with crimes because of evidence, not because of who the was when the investigations began," Sasse said in a statement.

"Instead of commenting on ongoing investigations and prosecutions, the job of the of the is to defend the Constitution and protect the impartial administration of justice," he added.

Trump's attack on Sessions comes in continuation of his long-running objections with the former

Last month, the US President tweeted that Sessions, "doesn't understand what is happening underneath his command position.

