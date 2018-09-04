Pakistan at risk of debt distress due to CPEC: U.S. senators

As newly elected government in headed by is willing to pursue an (IMF) bailout, a group of Senators have asserted that is at risk of debt distress due to rising current-account deficit and obligations caused by the Economic Corridor (CPEC).

David A Perdue, and 14 other U.S. senators have written to and while expressing concern over bailout request by countries that fall in China's debt trap.

"These financial crisis illustrates the dangers of China's debt-trap diplomacy and its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to developing countries, as well as the national security threat they pose to the United States," said the senators in their letter.

The has estimated that of the 68 countries currently hosting BRI-funded projects, 23 countries are at risk of debt distress, and in eight of those countries, future BRI-related financing raises serious concerns about sovereign debt sustainability.

"It is also found that Chinese behavior as a creditor has not been subject to the disciplines and standards that other major sovereigns and other multilateral creditors have adopted collectively, and in the process, debt levels and dependence on are rising," said the by citing an example of Sri Lanka, which was promised a bailout of $1.5 billion by IMF in 2016.

As financially strapped countries negotiate with to free themselves of mounting debt, has extracted onerous concessions, including equity in strategically important assets. Further, has reportedly used economic pressure to affect foreign policy decisions.

The senators wrote, "In Djibouti, for instance, China has provided more than $1.4 billion in infrastructure funding, equivalent to 75 percent of Djibouti's GDP. Most of that capital comes in the form of loans from The most recent IMF assessment stresses the extremely risky nature of Djibouti's borrowing program, noting that in just two years, public has increased from 50 to 85 percent of GDP, the highest of any low-income country."

"As increases its dependence on China, there are fears that China will gain control of the Doraleh Container Terminal, further consolidating China's influence in the critically strategic region," the letter added.

Last year, the Sri Lankan government, after being unable to repay over $1 billion of Chinese debt for construction of the Hambantota Port, granted a Chinese state company, a 99-year lease on the facility.

There are concerns that given Pakistan's growing Chinese debt, the same could happen at in

The U.S. senators, who have also addressed their letter to wrote, "In China's String of Pearls strategy for the Indo-Pacific, Gwadar and Hambantota are important footholds that if converted into naval bases will enable the to maintain a permanent presence in the

