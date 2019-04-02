Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul summoned by BCCI Ombudsman

Indian cricketers and KL Rahul have been given notices by the BCCI Justice DK Jain asking them to be present for the hearings in the controversy related to their comments on the chat show "Koffee with Karan".

"I have sent them the notice. It is for them to appear or not. It is part of natural justice. You cannot hold someone guilty without having given them the opportunity to present their case," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Justice DK Jain as saying.

The hearings will take place in Mumbai, with Pandya's hearing scheduled for April 9 and Rahul's the next day.

This is the first issue on which Justice Jain, the for BCCI, will adjudicate on.

Both and Rahul had been suspended by the in January this year over their offensive remarks on "Koffee with Karan". The players who were in at that time were called back home and suspended two days later.

Their suspension was provisionally lifted on January 24.

and Rahul are currently playing in the ongoing season of Pandya is playing for Indians while Rahul is playing for Kings XI Punjab.

Rahul's availability for the April 10 fixture against the Indians hangs in the balance as Rahul's hearing is set for April 10.

