Jason Roy hopes to play Test matches for England

England's limited-overs batsman said he is hopeful of making his Test match debut in the upcoming series against

"It is the great unknown, really, I do not know. I think my technique's shown to be pretty good against fast early on. It is got a lot better, I have progressed quite a lot in the last two years. Who knows? It is so difficult to say because I have never been a part of the Test team, even the squad, training or whatever. But if given the opportunity, let's hope I can," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Roy as saying.

"I have had conversations [with the England management] over the last couple of years. It is just a case of being patient and waiting for my turn. It is all talk, I have kind of got used to that side of things. Until I am actually there, putting my cap on, then I will be excited. But I am taking each day as it comes," he added.

Alex Stewart, England's former opener in Test and ODI cricket, is of the view that Roy can successfully be the opening batsman in the Test format as well, adding that the just needs to cope with the moving ball at the beginning of his innings.

"Jason is opening in one-day international Twenty20 and Test are miles apart, but in the first 10 or 15 overs of 50-over you still have to respect that new ball, I don't see it as a big issue for him and he'd cope with the stepping stone up to Test cricket. The attack is a challenging attack, but Jason's method is a solid one. He's a and a good hitter of the ball, but he can defend well too, which you have to be able to do," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Stewart as saying.

However, it may be difficult for Roy to claim a position in the Test squad, as will play only one county match before May.

Roy only played twice in Surrey's championship-winning 2018 season and managed to score a century against Essex in the final round.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)