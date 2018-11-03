Harmanpreet happy with the bowlers' progression

Indian women's has stated that the team has shown drastic strides of progress in its department ahead of the Council (ICC) T20 World Cup, on Saturday.

The 29-year-old all-rounder, addressing a press conference, ahead of the marquee event, said, "Our has worked on our unit in these couple of months. We are happy with the way our team is progressing now."

When questioned about the team's strength, Harmanpreet said that they will get positive results if the squad plays as a unit.

While talking about the conditions prevailing in the Carribean, Harmanpreet commented, "The last time that we played here, wicket was favourable for batsmen. But wind would be a major factor. Playing as per wind condition will help put a good total on the board. If we bowl on the areas where wind is blowing, we'll be able to restrict the batsmen. I think it will help both sides, whether you are batting or bowling. I think if planned in a better way, you'll be able to fetch good results."

are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, and A total of 10 teams will feature in the sixth edition of the prestigious tournament, to be held in the from November 9-24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)