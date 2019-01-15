Djokovic begins 7th Australian Open title campaign with straight-set win

World number one Novak Djokovic started his campaign at the Australian Open with a thumping win over Mitchell Krueger of the USA at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
The six-time former champion defeated his American counterpart 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the match that lasted two hours and three minutes to advance to the second round of the tournament.
Having lost his first service game in the third game, Djokovic bounced back to dominate the American player. From that, the Serbian star didn't look back and won five straight games from 3-3 in the first set to 2-0 in the second set, and went on to break for a 4-1 advantage.
Krueger saved break points in his first two service games, including five in the third game to keep his chances alive. However, Djokovic got fired up and won five straight games.
"Playing Krueger for the first time, I didn't really know what to expect. I did my homework, tried to do some research on him, but it was quite tricky and quite different playing him. It was a very competitive match - we both had to work hard, we were both pumped, and showed some emotions on the court. But I enjoyed the match," Australian Open quoted Djokovic, as saying.
The Serbian player, who is hoping to capture his 15th Grand Slam championship crown and move ahead of America's Pete Sampras (14) in the all-time major singles title list, will next challenge Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.
