Adelaide ODI: India beat Australia, level series

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international (ODI) at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday to level the three-match series 1-1.
Chasing a target of 299, India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma contributed 47 runs for the first wicket. However, on a fuller delivery from Jason Behrendorff, Dhawan's (32) entertaining knock came to an end.
Sharing the crease with the Hitman, skipper Virat Kohli walked in and continued ticking the scoreboard. Rohit (43) played a crucial 54-run partnership with Kohli before getting caught at the deep forward square by Peter Handscomb.
The skipper then built a 59-run stand with Ambati Rayudu for the third wicket. However, Rayudu (24) played a poor shot to deep mid-wicket and Marcus Stoinis took an easy catch.
With Kohli and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the middle, the duo put together 82 runs for the fourth wicket.
Kohli hammered 104 runs off 112 balls, which marked his 39th ODI century and 24th in run chase before giving a catch to Glenn Maxwell at deep midwicket.
Following the end of a brilliant inning, Dinesh Karthik (25*) came out to share the crease with Dhoni (55*) and registered the victory in the last-over thriller with four balls remaining.
For the hosts, Australian bowlers couldn't make an impact as Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell managed to pick up a wicket apiece.
India and Australia will meet for the third and final ODI in Melbourne on January 18.
