Australian Open: Simona Halep clears first hurdle

World number one cleared the first hurdle of her campaign at with a thrilling victory over Estonian Kanepi at the on Tuesday.

Halep rallied from a set down to defeat Kanepi 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2, booking her spot in the second round.

In spite of trailing by a set and a break after losing serve in the third game of the second set, the Romanian bounced back to dominate Kanepi and didn't look back for the rest of the match.

"I can take a lot of confidence because it is not easy facing It was a great match; I think both of us played really well for first round. It was a tough draw, but for sure, it is really important for me coming not very confident into this tournament," quoted Halep, as saying.

Halep, who rested up in the off-season after a lower back curtailed her 2018 campaign, added: "I just took the risk coming late here, no regrets, staying home more because I wanted. I felt like I need."

The top seed will next meet champion

"I just want to give my best to find the rhythm. I feel like I am one step forward. I am not putting pressure on myself any more with the results, but I am still motivated. I feel better, what it comes now, it is a bonus," she concluded.

