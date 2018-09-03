Haryana girl becomes first Modicare beneficiary

19-day-old Karishma, born at government hospital in on August 15, has become the first new-born beneficiary of Prime Minister's ( Health Protection Scheme).

Lauding the government for the scheme, Karishma's mother said, "'The government will bear all medical expenses. This scheme is very good."

Modi, on the occasion of Independence Day, had announced that the 'Pradhan Mantri Abhiyaan' will be launched on September 25.

The scheme is the flagship project of Ayushman Bharat, the healthcare policy, launched by the government earlier this year.

Ayushman Bharat, also referred to as 'Modicare', was launched by the Government of in February this year. The ambitious promises to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, based on SECC (Socio-Economic Caste Census) database, providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country and the beneficiaries will be allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/ empanelled hospitals across the country.

