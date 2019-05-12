LS polls: 55.44 pc polling in Delhi till 6 pm

-
Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, logged just 55.44 per cent polling till 6 pm on Sunday.
According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, the voting percentage at 6 pm remained low with only 55.44 per cent voters having cast their votes.
The initial enthusiasm among voters of the national capital slightly dwindled with the increasing temperature and blazing sun, while leaders cutting across party lines appealed to the voters to exercise their right to franchise.
The voter turnout in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency at 6 pm was 55.74 per cent, in North East Delhi it is 57.71 per cent, in East Delhi 57.01 per cent, in New Delhi 53.72 per cent.
Similarly, for North West Delhi and West Delhi, the voter turnout till 6 pm was 54.60 per cent and 55.45 per cent respectively.
The lowest turnout was recorded in South Delhi parliamentary constituency with just 53.43 per cent voters exercising their right to vote.
While the polling percentage reflected a less than enough enthusiasm among Delhi voters, prominent leaders having their names in Delhi voter list came out in large numbers to cast their vote.
President Ram Nath Kovind, along with the First Lady Savita Kovind, went to polling booth number 10 in Rashtrapati Bhavan premises this morning to exercise their votes.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi voted at a booth in Nirman Bhavan, while Union Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj showed-off her inked-finger at a polling station in Aurangzeb Lane.
Political heavyweights like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, and Gautam Gambhir also cast their votes.
Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband Robert cast her vote at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area.
BJP, AAP, and Congress are in the fight for the general assembly elections in Delhi.
Delhi comes fifth in the list of seven states which went to polls in the sixth phase with West Bengal occupying the first position with 80.16 per cent polling while Uttar Pradesh comes last with 50.94 per cent.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
