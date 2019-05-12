LS polls: 55.44 pc polling in Delhi till 6 pm

Delhi, where seven seats are at stake, logged just 55.44 per cent polling till 6 pm on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, the voting percentage at 6 pm remained low with only 55.44 per cent voters having cast their votes.

The initial enthusiasm among voters of the capital slightly dwindled with the increasing temperature and blazing sun, while leaders cutting across party lines appealed to the voters to exercise their right to franchise.

The voter turnout in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency at 6 pm was 55.74 per cent, in North East it is 57.71 per cent, in East 57.01 per cent, in New 53.72 per cent.

Similarly, for North West Delhi and West Delhi, the voter turnout till 6 pm was 54.60 per cent and 55.45 per cent respectively.

The lowest turnout was recorded in South Delhi parliamentary constituency with just 53.43 per cent voters exercising their right to vote.

While the polling percentage reflected a less than enough enthusiasm among Delhi voters, prominent leaders having their names in Delhi voter list came out in large numbers to cast their vote.

Ram Nath Kovind, along with the First Lady Savita Kovind, went to polling booth number 10 in premises this morning to exercise their votes.

voted at a booth in Nirman Bhavan, while and showed-off her inked-finger at a polling station in Aurangzeb Lane.

Political heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi, chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, and also cast their votes.

for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband cast her vote at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area.

BJP, AAP, and are in the fight for the general assembly elections in Delhi.

Delhi comes fifth in the list of seven states which went to polls in the sixth phase with occupying the first position with 80.16 per cent polling while comes last with 50.94 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)