BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal attacked by unidentified people

-
ALSO READ
3 arrested for killing 2 forest guards in Bihar
Wood smugglers attack forest team, 2 security personnel dead
FIR against Bihar MP after cash recovery from hotel room
Gadkari launches projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in Bihar
Two girls commit suicide by jumping in front of running train
-
BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from West Champaran Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was on Sunday allegedly attacked by unidentified people, with sticks at the polling booth number 162 here.
According to reports, Jaiswal suffered from some serious injuries.
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said: "An instigating speech was made after which the situation got tense. Police immediately intervened. Now everything is going on peacefully."
"There were sticks in some people's hands. MP's bodyguard had also fired in the air," he added.
Immediately after the incident, BJP workers called an ambulance. MP's car was also damaged in the incident.
Jaiswal is a two-time sitting MP from West Champaran. He is contesting against the RLSP's Brajesh Kushwaha.
As per the seat-sharing formula of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, the Congress is contesting on nine out of 40 Lok Sabha seats, RJD on 19 seats while the remaining seats have been given to allies RLSP, HAM, and VIP.
A voter turnout of 44.40 per cent was recorded till 4:35 pm on Sunday in 8 parliamentary constituencies across the state of Bihar.
Polling began at 7 am across the eight constituencies and will continue till 6 pm.
The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election will take place on May 19 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU