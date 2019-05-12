BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal attacked by unidentified people

BJP's candidate from West Dr was on Sunday allegedly attacked by unidentified people, with sticks at the polling booth number 162 here.

According to reports, Jaiswal suffered from some serious injuries.

Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said: "An instigating speech was made after which the situation got tense. Police immediately intervened. Now everything is going on peacefully."

"There were sticks in some people's hands. MP's had also fired in the air," he added.

Immediately after the incident, BJP workers called an ambulance. MP's car was also damaged in the incident.

Jaiswal is a two-time sitting from West He is contesting against the RLSP's Brajesh Kushwaha.

As per the seat-sharing formula of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, the is contesting on nine out of 40 seats, RJD on 19 seats while the remaining seats have been given to allies RLSP, HAM, and VIP.

A voter turnout of 44.40 per cent was recorded till 4:35 pm on Sunday in 8 parliamentary constituencies across the state of

Polling began at 7 am across the eight constituencies and will continue till 6 pm.

The seventh and last phase of election will take place on May 19 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

