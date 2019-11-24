He would raise his voice at me: says R. Kelly's girlfriend Jocelyn Savage

Singer R Kelly's girlfriend Jocelyn Savage who has been living with him since she was 19-year-old, opened up about her journey with the singer and how he misbehaved with her.

The 24-year-old aspiring singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram promoting her side of the story. She is working with Patreon, a subscription-based content service, where she will "post daily chapters of my story."

"Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light -- by NDA. I am risking my life for many others. This story is 18+ and only for a mature audience, I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember. My first story 'Where It All Started' is out now," she continued, reported Fox News.

According to The Daily Beast, she posted the first story on Saturday (which is behind a paywall) and revealed how she met Kelly in 2015 at one of his concerts.

She was 17 when she first met the singer and recalled the moment being "fun experience," but she had "very mixed emotions."

The 52-year-old disgraced R & B singer, who is currently battling multiple sex crime charges in New York and Chicago, promised to help with Savage's music career so she dropped out of the college and moved in with him but that's when he started to change, reported Fox News.

"After these couple of months, Robert started giving me commands and making sure I call him by certain names. Like 'Master' or 'Daddy' which I didn't really care for at the time, " Savage wrote, per The Daily Beast.

"If I wasn't getting paid or pursuing my dream I would've gone home, but all of that didn't stop just yet. But it started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn't call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with 'Yes, daddy' or 'Please daddy' he was so controlling."

Savage also wrote how Kelly would make threats that he wouldn't help her anymore if she spoke out about, left his house, or spoke to her parents.

"He would always would say 'All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life' basically trying to make me do what he wants," she wrote.

