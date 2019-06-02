Heat wave continues to grip various parts of country

The continued to grip various parts of the country on Sunday with many cities including the capital facing temperatures above 40 degrees. People from different sections of society adopted different measures to tackle the rise in

In the early days of June itself, the heat has started to take a toll on the people of where the hovers around 40 degrees.

"It is only due to the trees that you can stand here. We drink lemon juice, sugarcane juice and eat ice creams to bear with the heat. Other than that we carry umbrellas," a resident of said.

Ashutosh Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, said: "The has directed the doctors of the entire state to take the issues related to very seriously."

The advised the people to "Preferably leave the house from 10 to 11 in the morning and 4 to 5 in the evening."

"People are prone to cases of heat stroke, sunburn, skin allergy, diarrhoea during such times. Only and drinks should be consumed from outside," he further added.

People from in were seen donned with 'Dupppatas' (long scarf) and handkerchiefs on their faces to save themselves from the intense heat.

"A lot of people are falling sick due to the conditions prevalent here. Business here is also falling due to the weather as people do not prefer to come out," Rohit Badwal, a resident of said.

Not only this, the farmers of Gorakhpur are facing a huge shortage of water due to the heatwave conditions.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a from Gorakhpur area said: "There is a shortage of water to irrigate the fields. The crops in the fields have been destroyed due to scanty rainfall. Preparation for further cultivation is also being affected due to the heat wave conditions."

Apart from this, the had issued a "red alert" for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, with a severe heat wave expected in the next couple of days.

A heat wave is usually declared when the maximum remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

