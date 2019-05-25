Odisha reeling under intense heat wave condition

condition is prevailing in Odisha with as many as nine stations recording maximum temperatures above 44 degree on Saturday, sources said.

Titlagarh and Bolangir in the western region of the state recorded at 46.5 degree C and 46.3 degree C respectively.

Other towns where the crossed 45 degree C are Talcher (45.7 deg C), Jharsuguda and Sambalpur (both 45.2 deg C).

Sonepur, Hirakud, Bhawanipatna and Angul recorded temperatures of 44.8 deg C, 44.5 deg C, 44.3 deg C and 44.1 deg C respectively.

The state capital of Bhubaneswar sizzled at 39.5 degree while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 40.5 degree

The has cautioned the people of western region of the state that similar climate will continue till Monday.

The condition is very likely to prevail at some places in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonmepur, Bolangir and Nuapada, the said.

