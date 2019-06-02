Uttarakhand: BJP library gets Quran, Bible apart from Hindu scriptures

In order to promote religious harmony among party workers and portray its secular image, the library located at the office here houses Holy Quran and Bible apart from Vedas, Ramayan, Bhagawat Gita, Chalisa and other revered Hindu scriptures.

"The library was inaugurated in 2017 by the and state decided to keep Quran and Bible for the BJP workers and people who visit the library to read," said Shadab Shams, BJP

"The BJP respects the feelings of all its workers including Hindu, Muslim, Christians or Sikhs, hence all type of is made available here," he added.

The library houses a variety of that includes books on culture, history, geography, social sciences, communism, eminent personalities, spiritualism, and

"Our workers and anybody who uses the library can do a comparative study of all religions and broaden his or her knowledge base. The library provides a variety of books and for readers to choose from," said of BJP.

"It is very useful for the BJP workers as they have to participate in various debates and discussions," said Sanjeev Vinodiya,

