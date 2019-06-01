JUST IN
Business Standard

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under severe heat wave

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under severe heat wave conditions on Saturday with temperatures crossing the 47 degrees Celsius mark at several places.

People may get some relief from the rising mercury with the met department here forecasting thundershowers in the region on June 3.

Narnaul in Haryana sizzled at 47.2 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the region. Hisar (45.6 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (41.6 Celsius) too reeled under the heat wave.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius, a slight relief from the 44.2 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier.

The maximum temperatures were 4-6 degrees above the average for this time of the year, Met department officials said.

While Amritsar in Punjab recorded a high of 45.7 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana and Patiala too experienced the heat wave, recording highs of 44.1 degrees Celsius and 43.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Met department officials said that high temperatures would prevail over the region till Sunday and thunderstorms are predicted at a couple of places between June 3 and June 5.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:54 IST

