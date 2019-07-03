Helder Costa joins Leeds United

Helder Costa, who played for Wolverhampton Wanderers previously, has joined Leeds United on an initial one-year loan deal on Wednesday.

The deal will become a permanent transfer next summer for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made his international debut for Portugal last year and is club's fourth signing after Jack Harrison, Ben White and Liam McCarron.

Costa is delighted over the signing and said he is looking forward to starting training with his new team-mates.

"It feels great to sign for Leeds United. I've spoken a lot to Barry Douglas and he told me how big the club is and how amazing the fans are, so it wasn't a tough decision to come here and I'm very happy to be here. It's good to know Barry, he can show me everything about how Leeds works and I'm really looking forward to start training with my new team-mates," the club's official website quoted Costa as saying.

Costa also said that he cannot wait to play at Elland Road and is ready for the challenge.

"I've heard a lot about the gaffer, he is a great manager and I know at the end of this year I will be a better player than I am today and I'm really looking forward to working with him. I can't wait to play at Elland Road soon, it is a big stadium and I'm sure the atmosphere will be great and I am ready for the challenge," he said.

