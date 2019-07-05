Here's how Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake celebrated Fourth of July with their son

It looks like fourth of July means family time for actress Jessica Biel and singer husband Justin Timberlake as the couple was seen spending some quality time with their son Silas.

Celebrating America's birthday on Thursday Biel gave a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram account. "Think we have enough flags?? Happy 4th!!" she captioned the pictures.

In the first photo, Biel can be seen with Timberlake carrying Silas in her arms. Sporting a casual look, Timberlake can be seen wearing a green shirt paired with dark coloured jeans and a brown hat. While Biel keept it simple in a shirt and ripped jeans.

Another picture showed the patriotic side of Biel. The picture shows her donning a brown jacket which has American flag imprinted on it while holding a flag in each hand.

The couple who tied the knot in 2012 has been together through thick and thin including Timberlake receiving his honorary Doctor of Music degree in May(ANI)

.

