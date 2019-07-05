Julia Roberts keeps it simple on 17th wedding anniversary

JUST IN
ANI  |  Hollywood 

The Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts looks totally in love with her husband as they completed 17 years of marriage.

The actor shared a photo on her social media handle in which she sported a white T-shirt, which features an old-tinted picture of her husband Danny Moder.

Keeping it simple she paired her tee with a navy blue shrug. The "Pretty Woman' actor paired her attire with sunglasses and a straw hat.

"17 Years, TheWheelieKingsWife," she captioned the post.

The couple tied the knot in the year 2002 after they met on the set of the flick 'The Mexican,' where Danny Moder was a cameraman, reported People.

Soon after marriage the couple welcomed their first child Henry Daniel and thereafter had twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus.

