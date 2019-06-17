Here's how Kohli is maintaining his swag since '90s

Riding high on India's thunderous victory over arch-rival Pakistan, had some fun on as he shared a picture from his childhood on Monday.

Seeing the post, it is safe to say that the ace batsman has always loved shutterbugs.

He posted a collage of two photos, one from his childhood and another from India's match against on Sunday. One thing is common in both - his pose. With both hands rested on his waist, is looking up at the sky as the camera captures him. "Doing it since the early 90s," read his caption.

In the photo from yesterday, the is probably looking at the sky to gather a sense of the weather as rains halted yesterday's much awaited match twice.

has been in sensational form in the ongoing ICC Men's and has scored 205 runs in the tournament so far.

On Sunday, he became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run-mark in ODI He achieved the feat in 230 ODIs.

With a scintillating performance by the Men in Blue, the hyped clash was reduced to a one-sided game with registering a thumping win by 89 runs.

Batting first, posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.

Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and had no problem in defending the total the bowlers also put up an impressive show.

During the innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 minutes, and was curtailed to 40-overs with the target being adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis method.

India now has a 7-0 record against in the 50-over

Out of their four matches in the ongoing tournament, India has won three and have a total of seven points. They have defeated South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan while their match against was abandoned due to rain.

India will next face on Saturday, June 22.

