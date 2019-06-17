Here's how Kohli is maintaining his swag since '90s

Riding high on India's thunderous victory over arch-rival Pakistan, skipper Virat Kohli had some fun on Twitter as he shared a picture from his childhood on Monday.
Seeing the post, it is safe to say that the ace batsman has always loved shutterbugs.
He posted a collage of two photos, one from his childhood and another from India's match against Pakistan on Sunday. One thing is common in both - his pose. With both hands rested on his waist, Kohli is looking up at the sky as the camera captures him. "Doing it since the early 90s," read his caption.
In the photo from yesterday, the captain is probably looking at the sky to gather a sense of the weather as rains halted yesterday's much awaited match twice.
Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and has scored 205 runs in the tournament so far.
On Sunday, he became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run-mark in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in 230 ODIs.
With a scintillating performance by the Men in Blue, the hyped clash was reduced to a one-sided game with India registering a thumping win by 89 runs.
Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total the bowlers also put up an impressive show.
During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 minutes, and was curtailed to 40-overs with the target being adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis method.
India now has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.
Out of their four matches in the ongoing tournament, India has won three and have a total of seven points. They have defeated South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan while their match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.
India will next face Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22.
