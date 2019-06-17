CWC'19: Jason Roy to miss England's next two matches

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that opener Jason Roy has been ruled out from the team's upcoming matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
Roy left the field during the team's match against West Indies on Friday, June 14, due to hamstring tightness. The opener went for a scan following his injury and the scans revealed that the player has suffered a hamstring tear.
"England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during West Indies' innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London. The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear," the ECB said in an official statement.
"As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week. He is set to miss England's next two matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka," the statement added.
ECB also provided an injury update on skipper Eoin Morgan. The left-hander left the field during the team's match against West Indies due to a back spasm. Morgan's spasm has settled down but he would be monitored for the next 24 hours.
"England captain Eoin Morgan, who left the field during West Indies' innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to a back spasm, underwent a scan this weekend and further treatment. The spasm has settled down and will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of England's next match against Afghanistan tomorrow (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester," the ECB said.
England has so far won three matches in the World Cup. They have defeated South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh but they suffered a loss at the hands of Pakistan.
The team is currently placed at the fourth position in the tournament standings with 6 points.
England next take on Afghanistan on June 18 in Manchester.
