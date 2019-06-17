New Zealand are one of favourites, not dark horse: Chris Morris

all-rounder eulogised his upcoming opponent in the World Cup, saying that the team does not deserve the 'dark horse' tag but are 'one of the favourites' in the tournament.

"In my opinion, I think they are one of the favourites. I don't want to call them dark horses, because I think they deserve more than that. They are a world class team. So our discipline is going to have to be even tighter against them. They're that good," Sport24.co.za quoted Morris, as saying.

have displayed a scintillating performance in and have not faced even a single defeat in the tournament so far.

registered a massive 10-wicket victory in their opening match against followed by a two-wicket victory and a seven-wicket win against and respectively. However, their fourth match against got abandoned due to rain.

Morris is impressed with New Zealand's both and batting line-up.

"They've got a seriously good line-up and a destructive batting line-up and if they get going they're difficult to stop," he said.

The Proteas on Saturday registered their first victory in this edition of quadrennial tournament, after facing three back to back defeats.

Talking about the upcoming clash, Morris said: "We're going to work hard in the next few days that we've got on our analysis and we'll assess conditions when we get to Birmingham, but we'll have to be at our best to beat those guys."

will compete with New Zealand on June 19.

