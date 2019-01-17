Meghan Markle reacts to being called 'fat' like a pro

Seems like even the Royals have awkward encounters. recently visited an animal welfare organisation and was called a 'fat lady'. However, the Duchess of Sussex's reply to it was perfect.

The on Wednesday paid a visit to staff, volunteers and beneficiaries at one of her four new patronages, Mayhew, an animal welfare organisation that works towards improving the lives of dogs, cats and people locally and internationally, reported E! Online.

The royal donned a chic monochromatic look consisting of a cashmere coat layered over a maternity beige knit dress coupled with nude heels and a beige tote.

met with volunteers and those impacted by Mayhew's work, however, one bold compliment caught her attention.

One woman named said, "What a lovely lady you are. May God bless you."

"And you're a fat lady!" added McEachrom, referring to the Duchess of Sussex's growing baby bump. responded with a big laugh, "I'll take it!"

also predicted the gender of Meghan and Harry, reported People

"Glad to see you so well. You'll soon be having a little baby boy!" said.

"Oh, you think it's going to be a boy? It's a surprise. We don't know what we're having. I ask everyone what they think, and everyone has a very strong opinion about it," Meghan said.

During her visit, Meghan, who herself is an animal lover, saw a number of projects run by the charity to improve the lives of animals and people and to help communities both in and internationally. Meghan even got to hold one of the rescue's pups.

Interestingly, before moving to London, Meghan had two rescue pups at her home in and Meghan have also gotten their own dog together.

The royal couple, who got married at Windsor Castle's St. on May 19 and are expecting their first child in 2019, gave an update on Meghan's pregnancy and revealed that she was six months pregnant and due at the end of April or early May.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)