Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' an 'anthem' for women empowerment

reportedly expects that her new track '7 Rings', which is slated for release on Friday, will become an anthem for women empowerment.

According to sources involved in the recording, '7 Rings' was not just a random song title as the name was inspired by something that happened shortly after her breakup with Pete Davidson, TMZ reported.

Grande reportedly went out with her friends to a jewellery store and bought seven engagement rings for them.

The lyrics of '7 Rings' also have reference to her breakups just like 'Thank U, Next'.

'7 Rings' is Ariana's first single since releasing 'Thank U, Next' and her friends "think the new song will do at least as well as its predecessor".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)