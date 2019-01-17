Building inspectors visit R. Kelly's studio

Earlier today, several inspectors from the city visited R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop of and gained access to his

According to E! Online, the inspection was granted by a last week after city attorneys suspected people may be living in the building even though the space has not been zoned for that purpose. However, Kelly's rep had no comment about the inspection.

A for Chicago's told E! News, "To be clear, the City's emergency motion to gain entry to the building is not related to any criminal case and would only result in building code violations."

A for the city of Chicago's also confirmed to E! News that "city inspectors observed building code violations including evidence of residential use which is non-compliant with the zoning code and work performed without approved plans or permits."

The city will also incorporate the violations into an amended complaint for a future court hearing.

This comes days after Lifetime aired a documentary series titled 'Surviving R. Kelly'. In the episodes, accusers came forward with allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse against the

Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by multiple women over the past two decades.

However, Kelly and his team have consistently denied any allegations of misconduct. The 52-year-old has also not been convicted of any crimes connected with the allegations.

After the episodes aired, the singer's appeared on ABC News to address the claims made against his client.

"We know what happened, and we know those things didn't happen. The man was not operating a harem, or a sex cult, or holding people hostage or anything like that," his also hinted that Kelly may sue Lifetime for defamation.

Since the series premiered, many A-list celebrities including John Legend, Lady Gaga, and have spoken out against the A movement #MuteRKelly has also been launched.

