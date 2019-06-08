Here's why Queen Elizabeth has two birthdays

Did you know has two birthdays? Why have just one when you can have two, right? Especially, when you are the of the

After celebrating her 93rd about two months back on April 21, a grand 'Trooping the Colour' event was organised in honour of the Queen's on Saturday.

II was born on April 21, 1926. She celebrated her earlier this year privately with the members of the royal family. According to People, since her birthday also fell on Easter Sunday, she also attended the with her family.

According to the royal regulations, it is customary to celebrate a sovereign's birthday publically on a day during summer, preferably when the weather is pleasant.

It is believed that the tradition started during the reign of in 1748. While The was born on October, an annual 'Trooping of the colour' became a celebration dedicated to the king, as well as the armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)