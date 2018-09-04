Here's why Salman thanked SRK during 'Bigg Boss 12' launch

-
ALSO READ
I thank Shah Rukh for giving me Bigg Boss: Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is loving making 'Zero'
Shah Rukh Khan meets survivors of childhood cancer at his home
SRK thanks 'dearest' wife for video reflecting 26 yrs in B'wood
Children should believe in their own little dreams: Shah Rukh as Abram turns 5
-
Salman Khan is synonymous with a number of things and reality show 'Bigg Boss' is definitely one among them. However, the superstar on Tuesday surprised fans when he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the original choice of the TV show.
The revelation comes during the launch of the 12th season of 'Bigg Boss' in Goa. The 'Bharat' star said, "When I signed 'Bigg Boss', the one who was being considered to sign the show was none-other-than Shah Rukh. I didn't know about this. So, SRK was the original choice but he was shooting and he also had some shoulder injury. That's how I got into Bigg Boss. This is something I learned some time ago."
"I didn't get a chance to thank Shah Rukh for giving me Bigg Boss," he added.
When asked as to when fans will get to see him and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the screen space, the 52-year-old actor replied, "I will work with him if we get a good script. He was kind enough to appear in 'Tubelight'. And I will also be seen in 'Zero'."
The grand launch of the 12th season of 'Big Boss' will take place on September 16.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU