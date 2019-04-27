Hi-Tech Pipes Limited features in Fortune India 500

is a leading company in providing world-class innovative products for nearly three decades with a presence in steel pipes, hollow section tubes, cold rolled coils and strips, road crash barriers and a variety of other galvanised products.

The company has featured in the fifth edition of Fortune The Next 500. It ranks 250 in Fortune magazine's list of 500 for emerging as a in the structural tubes and pipes industry.

"It is an achievement for us to feature in the Fortune 500. We are a in our segment and cater to wide-ranging industries and infrastructure needs of the country. Hi-Tech Pipes have been investing and implementing the latest technology from all over the world with the focus on increased and best productivity, quality and efficiency", said Ajay Kumar Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.

"Our customer-centric approach in product customization, innovative product design with lighter weight, readily available product ranges, manufacturing units nearer to the customer and prompt deliveries keep us ahead of our competitors. Our prime strength is 'Building Relationships' and this culture has led us to notch the rank of the in the industry", added Bansal.

Hi-Tech Pipes has state of the art integrated manufacturing facilities at Sikandarabad, Sanand (Gujarat) and at Hindupur near Bengaluru with a total installed capacity of 4,25,000 MTPA on a consolidated basis.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)