Own your dream home with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's home loan

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial transactions and a personal milestone for many. This is achievable only when one has the necessary finances in place.

Recent research by shows that real-estate prices will grow only marginally this year, at about 1.3 per cent, owing to a sluggish economy. In fact, in Delhi, prices are expected to fall. As a result, it's safe to say that if you've been inching towards making a in the past few years, 2019 is a good year to take the leap of faith. Considering the fact that housing prices won't see a sharp rise, there will be plenty of shoppers in the market looking to buy a home this year.

A home loan is a perfect financial option for those looking to purchase a new home. With the help of the home loan, you can increase your chances of buying your dream home without digging into your savings. One such option is Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's home loan. Take a look at what makes it one of the best in the country.

A minimal turn-around time

With disbursal in as few as 7 to 10 days, gives you the financial wherewithal needed to make an investment of this size. You can apply online easily, and secure financing incredibly speedily.

A convenient Dropline Flexi facility

Another feature that makes the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's housing loan a winner is its Here, you can borrow from your sanction as and when the need arises, and you have to pay interest only on the net amount that you have utilised.

A substantial loan sanction

Another benefit of this financing solution is the fact that you get up to a whopping Rs 3 crore as a home loan.

A wide range of approved projects

gives you access to an exhaustive list of over 7,000 reliable, approved projects that you can choose from. Regardless of the city, you wish to invest in, you can zero in on a property that's perfect for your unique requirements.

A chance to make home-buying affordable

Apart from listing a range of properties from budget homes to luxurious villaments, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited allows you to make buying a home economical in one more way. Through exclusive tie-ups with builders of repute, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers schemes and discounts periodically to further bring down the cost of investment.

Capitalise on this loan and the to make a smart investment. With comprehensive assistance from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited every step of the way, you don't have to leave anything to chance.

