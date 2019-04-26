VoteDo: Issued in public interest by Mount Litera School International

Mount Litera School International, one of Mumbai's leading has released an energetic rap song composed by their students urging all adults to vote this Election Day. The song has been set to foot tapping beats where students from grade 8 and 9 rap about the importance of voting as electing the right government would drastically help India's growth and development.

The students collaborated and discussed an idea of contributing meaningfully to the and in consultation with their teachers decided to compose a rap song. Their aim was to create awareness amongst the people of to vote in large numbers since they themselves are too young to do so. The choice to use rap as a medium was to ensure they appeal to majority of people urging them to vote responsibly.

The lyrics have been composed in collaboration with their music teachers and the school has released the same across all its

"At Mount Litera School International, we teach the IB Middle Years Programme, and humanities is one of the eight compulsory subjects. This programme has an interdisciplinary approach, and in this rap song, you see an integration of language, humanities and music. Our children have delved deeper into understanding how a democracy functions in the classroom and put their learning to music", said Vishnu Sharma, of Secondary,

"For composing the rap, they conducted research to understand the issues our country is currently facing and why every eligible adult should cast their valuable vote for a better tomorrow. Since the children cannot vote, their aim of this exercise is to create awareness among the people of to go and vote on 29th April", he added.

