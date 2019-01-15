Hilton introduces new dining program for guests in India

has announced the launch of its new Dining Program, for its Indian guests, providing more choices and benefits at 13 hotels across 9 cities in the country.

Aimed at offering benefits along with exceptional hospitality, the new dining loyalty program includes special accommodation rates and exclusive dining discounts.

The benefits can be redeemed at not only the or other Hilton properties in India, but also in a large number of in the Region.

The new annual subscription loyalty program offers discounted prices on and beverages, room privileges, and also extends the benefits to other hotel amenities such as spa, fitness and wellness vouchers, even when the guests are not staying at the hotel.

Members can enjoy up to 25 percent off on and for up to 12 persons, best available room rates, and 20 percent off on easy cancellation rate.

"We are delighted to extend our Hilton Dining Program to our guests in The program offers a range of benefits that will enhance the experience of our discerning guests visiting our hotels not only in but in all participating hotels in Asia Pacific. Hilton is the beacon of hospitality and we continuously strive to benchmark our services and offer what we believe will serve exceptional experiences to our guests," said Vice President Operations, Hilton India, Jatin Khanna.

Catering to the growing needs of its customers, offering exceptional flexibility and variety, Dining Asia Pacific membership benefits and E-certificates are instantly available on the easy-to-use mobile app for the Indian customers.

With Dining Asia app, members can receive latest member offers, browse hotel and restaurant information, make room reservations and redeem membership benefits at their fingertips. Members of Hilton Honors in can also easily enroll for the new Dining program.

Conrad Bengaluru, by Hilton Ahmedabad, by Hilton Goa, by - Panaji, DoubleTree by Gurgaon - NCR, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links, Hilton Chennai, Inn Gurgaon Baani Square, Inn Lucknow, Inn New Delhi/Saket, Hilton Garden Inn Trivandrum, Hilton and are among the participating hotels extending benefits of the new dining program to its Indian guests.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)