Himachal Pradesh: Cabinet increases financial assistance for journalists

The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase the financial assistance for families of deceased and retired journalists.

"The Cabinet gave its approval to enhance the financial assistance to the family members of the working journalists in case of death from existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and for the retired journalists from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh under the Patrakar Kalyan Yojana," said an official release.

The Cabinet also decided to upgrade 1,026 Class-IV posts in Irrigation and Health Department to a higher grade.

"The Cabinet decided to convert 1026 Class-IV posts of different categories in Irrigation and Public Health Departments into pump attendants and appoint the eligible water guards against these posts as per R & P Rules on the contract basis," the release said.

"The Cabinet also decided to enhance the subsidy being provided to forest guards posted in 200 very sensitive beats for the purchase of weapons from existing Rs 12,000 to maximum Rs 15,000," it added.

