Assam: NIA convicts one accused in massacre of over 30 by NDFB-S

A special NIA court here on Wednesday convicted an accused under Section 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The conviction took place in a case related to the attack by the Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB)-Sangbijit Brahma faction, which left over 30 people, several of them women and children, belonging from the Adivasi community, dead in 2014."On July 3, the special NIA Court, Assam at Guwahati, convicted accused, Khamrei Basumatary, son of Jotin Basumatary, resident of village Baoradhundur, police station - Kokrajhar, district Kokrajhar, BTAD, Assam, after he pleaded guilty to the charges, in NIA Crime Case No. RC-05/2014/NIA-GUW for offences under section 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the press release on Wednesday read.

"The case was originally registered at Bishwanath Chariali Police Station, District Sonitpur, Assam, vide FIR No.310/2014 dated December 25, 2014, and was subsequently taken over by NIA," the press release added.

The case pertains to the attack on December 23, 2014, by cadres of NDFB(S), a proscribed terrorist organisation, at 9 and 10 Number line of Sonajuli area under Biswanath Chariali Police Station.

According to the press release, "The accused was the second Lieutenant of proscribed organization NDFB-S and harboured the main accused, Ajoy Basumatary (A-1) and Dilip Basumatary (A-2) at a house in Kohima.""The accused Basumatary was awarded a sentence of 7 years simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10 thousand and in default another 6 months simple imprisonment on each count," according to the press release.

"All the sentences will run concurrently," the press release added.

